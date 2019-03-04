Resources
Marcus Rene' Lewis

Marcus Rene' Lewis

10 Year Anniversary

Aug 26th, 1986 -

Mar 4th, 2009

Missing You Son

There is no day goes by without memories of you

In all that we dream, in all that we do

We wake each new morning with a heavy heart

With sadness and aching since we've been apart

You're with the angels in heaven above

We ask them to bless you and give you our love

Comfort and guide us through this sorrow and pain

And help us remember your smile till we see you again
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 4, 2019
