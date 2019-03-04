|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory Of
Marcus Rene' Lewis
10 Year Anniversary
Aug 26th, 1986 -
Mar 4th, 2009
Missing You Son
There is no day goes by without memories of you
In all that we dream, in all that we do
We wake each new morning with a heavy heart
With sadness and aching since we've been apart
You're with the angels in heaven above
We ask them to bless you and give you our love
Comfort and guide us through this sorrow and pain
And help us remember your smile till we see you again
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 4, 2019