Margaret Anne Walterhouse



Margaret Anne Walterhouse passed away peacefully at the age of 93, Saturday, August 15th after completing one last Hail Mary and succumbing to illness after a long and courageous fight.



Born in 1926, in Henderson, Kentucky to Joseph A. Funk and Margaret P. (Sinnott) Funk, Margaret Anne attended Ward Belmont (now Belmont University) for her undergraduate, then Washington University for graduate school. She taught in Bolivia, and extensively throughout the United States. Amazingly, at the age of 78, she earned her Ph.D. from Berne University. Her adventurous life allowed her to live in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Bolivia, Germany, France, Maine, Florida, Texas, and Virginia.



Three husbands John S. Wood, Allison Carson, and Harry Walterhouse precede her in death. Margaret Anne leaves behind three children, Barbara (Wood) Gold, John "Andy" Wood, and Meredith (Carson) Smith, and joins her son Brennan Wood in heaven. Her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren will miss the spirit and enthusiasm she shared with them.



Margaret Anne's life was accented by her love of knowledge, travel, and charity. She traveled so extensively in fact that the number of countries visited is challenging to determine. However, she managed to visit over one hundred countries on all of the continents, including exploring Antarctica twice. From her parents, she carried on their passion for music, dance, and collecting antiques.



Her love of travel was matched only by her many charitable activities, which included work with the Library of Congress' Reading for the Blind project. She was a faithful and adherent member of Delta Gamma, active in Panhellenic leadership, and a lifelong Roman Catholic involved in improving family services as a Eucharistic minister. Whenever a leadership role was needed, Margaret Anne was elected to serve and inspire. Furthermore, during her college years, she developed a passion for Contract Bridge and earned the Grand Master ranking after her retirement from teaching.



Service and burial will be at Florida Memorial Gardens, adhering to her wish to be forever in her warm Florida home near the water that brought her peace. In place of flowers, please consider a donation to Delta Gamma National and their work helping the blind.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store