|
|
Margaret Barnwell
Palm Bay - A celebration of the life of Margaret Barnwell will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 1:30 in the Sanctuary at Riviera UCC in Palm Bay.
Margaret was born in Hooper's Creek, NC on a beautiful July 6, 1939. She moved to Fletcher, NC in May 2018, and died at The Lodge in Mills River, NC on November 2, 2018, with family present. She was preceded in death by her beloved father Clyde and mother Elvia Gosnell Barnwell, and brothers Clarence, Kenneth, Earl, and Bob. Margaret is survived by her brother Andrew (Barbara) Barnwell, sister-in-law Kathy Barnwell, long-time friend and companion Elizabeth Cunningham, and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret graduated from Fletcher High School in Fletcher, NC. She received her BS in Business Administration from Berea College in Berea, KY and Masters in Business Education from UCF. Margaret began her career in business in the Development Lab at Tennessee Eastman. She also worked in marketing for GeoSpace in Melbourne, and Stockton, Watley and Davin Associates in Orlando. Margaret held several positions at Brevard Community College prior to teaching. She retired from teaching as an associate professor at BCC in 2002. Of all her work, she loved teaching most and thoroughly enjoyed working with students.
Margaret was a member of Riviera UCC. She was a voracious reader, and enjoyed sewing, baking, gourd crafts, music, and loved to travel.
Memorials may be made to the Margaret Barnwell Scholarship Fund at Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404 or the American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Boulevard, Denver CO 80221.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2019