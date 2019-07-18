Services
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
(321) 452-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bierman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Bierman


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Bierman Obituary
Margaret Bierman

Cape Canaveral - Margaret ("Peggy") Bierman died peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 surrounded by her children. Peggy was born on December 17, 1925 in Jersey City, NJ. She was the oldest of nine children born to John and Mary Curley. She was married to Robert Bierman in 1948. Family was everything to Peggy. She was known for her good cooking, sharp memory, and wonderful sense of humor which endured to the end.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 71 years, her children, Sharon Aptaker, Debra Generelli, Doreen Chapman, Gineen Zabolotnyy, Dean Bierman, Jay Bierman, and Christopher Bierman and their spouses and by her 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her surviving siblings Edward, Joan, and Evelyn.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 19, at the Island Funeral Home in Merritt Island, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
Download Now