Margaret Catherine Etense
Cape Canaveral - Margaret Catherine Etense, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, the Proud Gold Star Mother who "Lived Life-My Way." She was born on October 8, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Kenneth and Catherine (O'Hanlon) Billington. She is survived by 10 children, 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Church of Our Savior, 5301 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marge's name to Brevards Veterans Memorial, 400 S Sykes Creek, Merritt Island, FL 32952.Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019