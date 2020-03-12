Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera/Rockledge/Melbourne
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Margaret "Peggie" Fravel


1947 - 2020
Margaret "Peggie" Fravel Obituary
Margaret "Peggie" Fravel

Melbourne - Margaret "Peggie" Fravel passed away on Tuesday, March 10. She is survived by her husband, John, her sister, Jean, her son, John (Angela), her daughter Rebecca (Rohan) and her six grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Funeral services will be at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home 5400 Village Dr, Viera on Monday March 16th at 11 am and burial will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 1 pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Remember
