|
|
Margaret "Peggie" Fravel
Melbourne - Margaret "Peggie" Fravel passed away on Tuesday, March 10. She is survived by her husband, John, her sister, Jean, her son, John (Angela), her daughter Rebecca (Rohan) and her six grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Funeral services will be at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home 5400 Village Dr, Viera on Monday March 16th at 11 am and burial will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 1 pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020