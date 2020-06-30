Margaret Gertrude "Nancy" Nason Croft
Cocoa Beach - Margaret Gertrude "Nancy" Nason Croft, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Cocoa Beach, Florida on June 26, 2020. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, she moved to Cocoa Beach in 1981 when her husband was transferred by The Boeing Company to work on the space shuttle program.
Nancy was the daughter of the late Dr. George Frank and Cornelia Kemper Lloyd Nason of Wilmington. She was a 1940 graduate of Wilmington's Tower Hill School and went on to attend college at Duke University until her marriage June 9, 1943 to Ensign Alfred Russell Croft. Their wedding ceremony was held at her parents' home in Wilmington the same day her husband graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
During her husband's career in the Navy and later with Boeing, Nancy moved many times, including postings all across the country and also overseas to Italy and the Middle East. She became adept at managing her family's frequent moves, which she did with her characteristic effortless aplomb. She embraced the family's nomadic life in the Navy, always enjoying the interesting new locations.
Nancy had many talents. Despite her family's frequent moves and the normal demands of raising a family, she became an accomplished bridge player, artist, seamstress, and cook. Nancy loved living at the beach. She enjoyed listening to the sounds of the ocean surf and watching the ever-changing scenery from her condo balcony.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Russ Croft. She is survived by her children: A. Russell Croft III (Pamela) of Rock Hill, SC; Candace N. Croft of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; Barbara N. Croft, MD of Atlanta, GA; and Martha C. Barber (Mark) also of Atlanta, GA. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her brother, George F. Nason III of Wesley Chapel, FL, also survives her. Special thanks to Sharon Carver and Penny Coffy for their years of caring and friendship.
Services will be held at a later date at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis. Those wishing to may send a donation in her memory to the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches or to the charity of their choice. You may sign Nancy's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.