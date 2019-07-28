Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Merritt Island, FL
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Merritt Island, FL
Margaret "Peggy" Halper Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Halper

- - Margaret "Peggy" Smith Morgan Halper, 78, died peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019 with her loving daughters and family by her side. She passed courageously in the same way she lived her life: on her own terms.

Peggy lived a selfless life of service to her family, church and community. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, she graduated from Calhoun High School in 1959. She moved to Cocoa, Florida with her husband, Grover Morgan Jr., during the early years of the Space Program, and quickly became a part of her new home community.

Peggy's volunteer service included organizations such as the League of Women Voters; Florida Commission on the Status of Women; the Citizen Dispute Settlement program; and race relations, children's ministries, and choir at the First United Methodist Church in Cocoa, where she was a member since 1969. She served as President of the Citrus Council of Girl Scouts and later became one of the first women members of the Cocoa Kiwanis Club, eventually becoming the 2nd woman to serve as it's President.

While volunteering, and being a mother and wife, Peggy returned to college full time and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Public Administration.

Following graduation from UCF, she joined the staff of Congressman Bill Nelson as a legislative aide where she could follow her values of social justice and equality for all people. Mid-career in 1985, Peggy joined Merrill Lynch as a Financial Advisor where she worked until retiring as a Vice President in 2000.

In retirement, Peggy remarried to Steven Halper. Together they shared a rich social life, summered in the mountains of Pennsylvania and had many travel adventures. Peggy was an ardent college football fan and cheered on her favorite teams -- Auburn, FSU and University of Georgia.

Peggy is survived by her daughters Nancye Morgan Boyer (Gibson) and Alison Morgan (Tracy Haddock); stepchildren Mike Morgan (Robin), Donna Shook, Mindi LeWinter (David), and Stacy Fishlow (Jon); sister Nancy Greeson, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Grover Morgan, Jr. and Steven Halper, parents Alice and Charles Smith, and brother Charlie Smith.

Services will be held Saturday, August 3rd at 2:00 pm at Grace United Methodist Church in Merritt Island FL. There will be a reception in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.

If you wish to make a charitable donation in Peggy's memory, please consider the Florida United Methodist Children's Home or VITAS Hospice Services.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 28, 2019
