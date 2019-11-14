Resources
Margaret Harding "Peggy" Barnes

Margaret Harding "Peggy" Barnes Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Harding Barnes

Melbourne - Peggy Barnes, 87, longtime resident of Melbourne, Florida, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Born August 3, 1932 in Bisbee, Arizona, she was the daughter of the late Grace and Cabell Harding. She was the second youngest of 11 siblings: Elmer, Bud, Mary Isabelle, Jack, Richard, Donald, Della Pearl, Inis, Iris, and Velva.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Russell Barnes, along with daughter, Lisa Barnes; son, Randall Barnes; and grandson, Russell Barnes II.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 24, 2019 at River Rocks Restaurant located at 6485 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL 32955 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of St Francis at www.hospiceofstfrancis.com or Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org. You may sign Peggy's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
