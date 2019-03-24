|
Margaret Lawrence
Satellite Beach - Margaret Lawrence, 94, passed away on Mar. 13, 2019 at the Zon Beachside Assisted Living Facility. She lived and taught school in many different states finally settling in Satellite Beach in 1960. Maggi was quite the artist, painting seashores and especially ones featuring pelicans. She is survived by her son, Richard P. Gerdus; her twin daughters, Peggy Gurney and Judy Ackerman; her daughter-in-law, Devin Starlanyl and her granddaughter, Ashley Ackerman. A memorial service will be held at Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, Satellite Beach, on Fri. Apr. 5th at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Margaret's name may be made to the Hospice of St. Francis 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780. Online condolences may be left at www.beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 24, 2019