Margaret M. White
Melbourne - Margaret M. White, 80, of Melbourne passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at home. She was born in Antosin, Poland and moved to Melbourne in 1980 from Lakeland, FL. She was a Catholic and retired as a Medical Records Clerk at HRMC.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Cathy (V.P.) Pai, Donna Robinson, Diane Tidwell, Carol (Darryl) O'Steen and Christine Robinson (Terry South); 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sisters, Lillian Bledes, Elizabeth Bubis; and a brother Edwin Cieslukowski as well as her roommate, Jacquelyn Clarke. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald, and a sister, Mary Paradiso. A private family service will be held.
To all her family and friends Marge always said "ILYTM".
Donations in her memory may be made to the Sherriff's Youth Ranch. or Melbourne Kidney Center. brownliemaxwell.com