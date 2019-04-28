|
|
Margarete Paterson
Melbourne, FL - Margarete Maria Peterson, 91 of Melbourne passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at her home. She was a native of Vienna, Austria, moving to Melbourne in 1951, a member of St Johns Episcopal Church and Ascension Catholic Church, she loved animals especially dogs and ducks, her yard and gardening and thrift shopping.
She was a devoted housewife and mother survived by her son James (Maria), daughter Diane (Scott) Martise and grandchildren Neill and Sabrina.
A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday April 30th at 2pm in the St Johns Episcopal Church.
The family requests that donations be made to the St. Johns Episcopal Church.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019