Margo Boyette
1941 - 2020
Margo Boyette

Margo Boyette (née McFadden), 79, of Melbourne, passed away peacefully on October 30th, 2020. Born in Dobbs Ferry, New York on March 5, 1941 and graduated from Melbourne High School in 1959. She was a resident of Indian Harbour Beach since 1963.

Survived by her son Scott Boyette and son-in-law Jeremy Craig, of Decatur, Ga., daughter Traci Bruner and grandchildren Chris and Alissa Bruner of Melbourne, Florida, sister, Sharon McFadden Meehan, of Rockledge, nephew Ken Meehan of Raleigh, NC and niece Kimberly Meehan Agee of Melbourne. Predeceased by her Father Clifford Ellison McFadden, Mother Viva Valentina Sisson McFadden Johnson, Husband, Norman Rodney Boyette and longtime companion Jerry Aiken.

Services at 3pm Saturday, November 7, 2020. Full Obituary at https://brownliemaxwell.com/obituaries/




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
