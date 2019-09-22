Services
1937 - 2019
Satellite Beach - On Saturday, September 7, Margot Canales, devoted life mate, and mother of four, peacefully passed away at the age of 81.

Margot was born on September 24, 1937 in Kindsbach, Germany to Walter and Rosa Leiner.

On September, 1958 she married her future husband, Alberto (Al), and together they raised four children before moving to Satellite Beach in 1972 where all graduated from Satellite High School.

Margot was preceded in death by her father Walter and Rosa, sister Gertrude and daughter Heidi.|

She is survived by her husband Alberto (Al), three sons, Dino, Michael, and Roman, and two grand children, Cameron and Skylar. Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019
