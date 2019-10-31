Services
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
1922 - 2019
Margot Stalvey Obituary
Margot Stalvey

Melbourne - Margot Stalvey of Cocoa passed away peacefully at Cape Canaveral Hospital at the age of 97.

Predeceased by her loving husband Grady. Margot will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Yolanda. Beloved Grandmother to Indra. Great grandmother to John, Savannah, Kelly and Breanne.

Margot was born in Free State of Danzik. She lived in New York, California, New Zealand, Australia, and moved to Cocoa with her husband in 1964. She loved to travel, the beach,dogs, reading, and growing in spiritual awareness.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Brevard Memorial Park, 320 Spring Street, Cocoa, Florida. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
