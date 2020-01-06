|
|
Maria Antoinette Maceda Morency
Maria Antoinette Maceda Morency, age 62, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019, from treatment-related leukemia surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by husband Craig, children Ethan, Alex (spouse Melissa), Michelle, brother Roderick Maceda (Melissa) and sister Conchinita M. De Dios (Patrick). Tonette was the first-born child to Doctor and Mrs. Rodolfo and Conchita Maceda in 1957 in Manila, Philippines. She attended the University of Santo Tomas, obtaining her B.S. in Nursing. Tonette moved to Fort Pierce, Florida in 1980 to pursue her American dream where she met the love of her life, Craig. They married in 1986 in Manila, lived in Tampa and then Melbourne, Florida where they have resided since 1991. They were happily married for 33 years. Tonette worked tirelessly to care for her family. She compassionately cared for thousands over 40 years as an RN. Her cheerfulness and constant smile could brighten anyone's day. Tonette was a devout Catholic and always reaching out to friends and family to listen, help, and pray for them. She courageously fought brain cancer since 2009 and leukemia since Oct. 2019. She is greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral will be on January 7, 2020, 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020