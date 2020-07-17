Maria Nancy Pando
Maria Nancy Pando, 96, loving wife, sister, mom, grandma, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at Viera Hospital on July 7, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, NY on May 14, 1924 to Onofrio and Veronica Ventura. She was always proud of her Sicilian roots. Raised in Buffalo, she married the love of her life, Fred Pando, on January 22, 1944 during the height of WWII. Nancy was a proud Navy wife and always said she served 16 years right along with Fred. She raised four children while moving all over the country. In 1960, the Pando family settled in Orlando, Florida. Nancy found work with the Orange County School system in 1975 and enjoyed working for twelve years. In order to be closer to family, they moved to Melbourne in 1994. In January 2014, Nancy and Fred celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. A long, loving marriage! Fred passed away in August 2014.
She was the best bargain hunter, coupon clipper, Italian cook, rummy player and Blue Bloods super fan ever but more than that her family was the most important thing in the world to her. Her best days were when we could all be together having a good time.
She is survived by her sister, Gaetana "Tillie" Katilus, sister-in-law Lorraine Pando and four children: Janet (Manny) Vitoria, Fred (Karen) Pando,
Jim Pando, Nancy (David) Keck. She has nine grandchildren: Michelle (Casey) Cato, Sharon (Dave) Smith, Nancy (Matt) Ellis, Julie Vitoria, Josh (Clydeana) Pando, Andrew Keck, Nancy (Steven) Hobbs, Tristan Pando and Shelby Pando. She was blessed with nine great-grandchildren: Patrick, Michael, Christopher, Matthew, William, Nicholas, Amber, Tucker and Spencer.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice
.