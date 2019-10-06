|
|
Maria Vidal
Melbourne, FL - Maria Vidal, 71, born in Havana, Cuba passed away on September 16, 2019. She was a former musician, equestrian, and athlete. Maria received awards for her work with the Miami Dade Criminal Justice council and for performing in a Diverse Cultural Concert at BCC College. She came to Brevard County in 1996 from Miami and was a member of Ascension Catholic Church. Maria is survived by her brothers, Manolo and Miguel Vidal both of Miami, Fla. and a sister, Marta Fiol of Melbourne, Fla.
Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:30 am at Ascension Catholic Church. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 6, 2019