Marial Dougherty
Cape Canaveral - Marial Dougherty (97) of Cocoa Beach, FL passed away on 14 Oct 2020. Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend is survived by her three children (Joseph, Julie, Celeste), 7 grandchildren (Kate, Brandon, Kelly, Alyssa, Joey, Sydney, Krissy), 21 nieces/nephews, and many great friends! She was predeceased by her husband, Joe, and her 3 siblings (John, Ray, and Lee). Funeral services and burial will be held at Church of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach on 7 Nov 2020 at 10:30 am. Donations may be made in Marial's name to St. Vincent De Paul (321) 799-3667. Detailed information can be found on Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home site www.beckman-williamson.com
