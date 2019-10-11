Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Berg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Berg Obituary
Marian Berg

Melbourne - On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Marian Dorothy (Anderson) Berg, whose life bore testimony to her love for the Lord and her family, passed away at the age of 97.

Marian was born in Java, South Dakota. On December 14, 1941, she married Herbert Paul Berg, who preceded her in death after 57 years of marriage. She is survived by her five children, Paul (Harriet), Phillip, Mark, Karen, and Carol (Geoff); five grandchildren, Michael (Belinda), Robert, Cassandra (Jackson), Coleman, and Lauren; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sarah (Eric), and Joshua.

Service will be held Monday, October 14, at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church of South Brevard interment will follow in Florida National Cemetery. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now