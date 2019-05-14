Marian Culpepper



Cocoa - Marian W. Culpepper passed away on May 9, 2019. She was born Jan. 31, 1921, in Soperton, GA. She graduated from high school in Wrens, GA. She graduated from GA State College (then GA State College for Women) Milledgeville, GA with a degree in elementary education.



She was married to Roy M. Packard, Jr. (Buddy) of Cocoa, FL. They had three children Robert (Bob) M. Packard (Marsha) of Rockledge, Susan Manning (Dennis) of Tampa, and Charles Packard of Melourne. Buddy died May 3, 1956. She later married John N. Culpepper of Rockledge. They had one son John N. Culpepper, Jr. (Neal). John Sr. died July 27, 1992. She also had 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Marian taught in elementary school in Cocoa for thirty-two years. Later she volunteered at Wuesthoff Hospital over five thousand hours in the ICU area.



She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Cocoa. She was also a member of United Methodist Women and the Martha Group.



Funeral Service will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church (Open Door United Methodist Community) 825 Forrest Avenue, Cocoa, FL 32922.



Burial will be in the Cocoa City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 14, 2019