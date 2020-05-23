Marie H. Burkavage



Titusville - Marie H. Burkavage, 79, of Titusville, Florida, died May 21st, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.



Marie was born December 23, 1940, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Samuel Alunni and Helen (Lachs) Alunni and the oldest of three siblings.



In 1962, Marie graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Scranton, PA and spent many years as a Registered Nurse, finishing her career as an Emergency Room RN in Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, Florida, where she retired in 2006.



She is survived by her sister, Patricia Alunni Oren of Clearwater, Florida and her three sons and daughters in law, Eric and Laurie Burkavage of Bentonville, Arkansas, James and Carolyn Burkavage of Titusville, Florida and Doug and Sharon Burke of Portland, Oregon. In addition, she leaves behind seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Marie was preceded in death by her younger brother, Samuel Alunni of Sterling, Massachusetts.



A private family memorial will be held at a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of St Francis, where Marie was a volunteer following her retirement.









