Marie Noreen Smith
Melbourne - Marie Noreen Smith, age 81, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1937 in Toronto, Canada. Her viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1710 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL. Her Funeral Mass will follow starting at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 18, 2019