Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1710 Hickory St
Melbourne, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1710 Hickory St
Melbourne, FL
View Map
Melbourne - Marie Noreen Smith, age 81, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1937 in Toronto, Canada. Her viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1710 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL. Her Funeral Mass will follow starting at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 18, 2019
