Melbourne - Marilyn Chi-Chi Cox Ghiz was born on October 26, 1946 in Logan, West Virginia. She left this earth peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 10, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida after a brief battle with Covid-19. She was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandmother Mollie Catherine White, her parents Elbert and Mary-Faith Cox, her brother Byron Cox, her son Jeremy Ghiz (1969 - 2016), and her daughter Mollie Catherine Ghiz-Flynn (1982 - 2020). Marilyn spent 38 years married to Jack Theodore Ghiz Sr. and they had 7 children together. Jack Jr., Jeremy, Joshua, Tiffany, Nickolas, Samuel, and Mollie. Marilyn also had 16 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and 3 Dogs that she cherished spending her time with. She held many different positions while raising her children but once her baby had left the nest, she returned to finish her dream of getting a college degree. While achieving her master's in art from Rollins College in 2006, she graduated as a Phi Theta Kappa Society Member all in her 60's. Anyone who knew Marilyn knew when she did something she went all in, she spent the last 15 years working as a Therapist for teenagers and high risk youth involved in the Brevard County Family Social Services. During her off time, she was usually with her family as she was always up for an adventure. She will be dearly missed by not only her family but also with each child and or family she worked with during her career. Be sure to remember all the lessons she taught us and how to spin any negative into a positive. Services will be help at Discovery Church on September 26, 2020 at 12:00 and reception to follow.









