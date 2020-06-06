Marilyn E. MacKenzieCocoa - Marilyn E. MacKenzie, 77, passed away in her home surrounded by family Monday June 1, 2020. She had been struggling with the end stage of Alzheimer's disease that took a dramatic decline over the previous several months.Marilyn was born in Fort. Myers, FL and moved several times in childhood as her father was active duty in the United States Air Force. She was the first female in her family to attend college and earned a Bachelors of Arts degree from Florida State University where she also met her husband of 37 years, Duncan E. Mackenzie II. She and Duncan married shortly after college and began raising a family which took them traveling across the United States due to her husband's career. They finally settled in Rockledge, FL, where she spent the past 40 years as a resident, although she also lived in Brevard County for several years in childhood. Her main profession in life was a homemaker, but during the 1990s she was employed as an administrative assistant to a Dean at Brevard Community College.Throughout Marilyn's adult life she had many interests, hobbies, and was active in volunteering. She was passionate about crafts and art, especially needle crafts and created a multitude of beautiful heirloom pieces. For several years she was a member and local chapter officer of the American Needlepoint Guild. She volunteered at the Central Brevard Library in the gift shop, was a "pink lady" Wuesthoff Auxiliary volunteer and officer, and a dedicated Girl Scout Troop leader or volunteer for many years. She loved St. Mary's School and Church and was an active parishioner for the past 40 years as well as had 2 alumni children, 1 alumni grandchild and 3 grandchildren still active students in the school. She volunteered countless hours to the school and church and was instrumental in establishing and maintaining a handmade rosary program once popular in the church.One of Marilyn's greatest loves was her family. She is survived by: her son, Duncan E. MacKenzie III and his wife, Kim, their children Maddie, Marissa, and Duncan IV, her second son, John Devin MacKenzie and his children, Leonardo and Alan, and her daughter Mary Alice Leinbach and her husband Dusty, as well as their children, Tess and Cole. Her husband, Duncan E. MacKenzie II, and parents, Leetie and Charlie Powers, predeceased her.A funeral Mass in her honor will be held at St. Mary Church in Rockledge, FL on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 1 pm. Directly after the Mass, there will be a graveside service at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Cocoa, FL. In lieu of flowers, she would have been honored for monetary donations to be made in her name to St. Mary School or Hospice of St. Francis.