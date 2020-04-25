|
Marilyn J. Hesford
Essex Junction, VT - Marilyn J. Hesford, 87, of Essex Junction, VT, passed away with her loving son Edward and grandson E. Shane Hesford by her side on April 22, 2020. Marilyn was born to Dennis J. Mehegan and Mary J. (O'Hearne) Mehegan.
Marilyn attended primary school in Taunton, MA, after graduating high school Marilyn attended Bridgewater Sate College in Bridgewater, MA where she received both her BS and MA in education. It was here where Marilyn met the love of her life Edward L. Hesford.
Marilyn was employed by the Taunton, MA school district as an educator. Soon after receiving her master's in education she married the love of her life and soul mate Edward on June 21, 1958 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taunton, MA. They were married for 49 years.
Marilyn and Edward moved to Burlington, VT in 1965 where the family continued to grow. Marilyn worked in the Burlington, VT school system as an educator. She was instrumental in setting up the "hot lunch" program at Thayer School. Marilyn went on to work for the University of Vermont Medical Center. During her time at the medical center, Marilyn was known to be the champion for workers' right in the work place. Marilyn was very active in her church as well, she taught CCD and participated in the church bowling league with her husband.
Marilyn loved spending time with her family and friends on Cape Cod swimming in the ocean, walking the beach, fishing, quahogging. Marilyn was the team mom for several of her children's sport teams. She was heavily involved in youth sports and was a community mother to many children in the New North end of Burlington. During her retirement she and her husband Edward traveled the world.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Edward L. Hesford, brother-in-law Joseph A. Wessing of Pilot Grove, MO.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children; Lynn (Hesford) Young of Manchester, NH, Judy (Hesford) Green and her husband Tim Green of Essex Junction, VT Ed Hesford and his wife Grace (Quirk)Hesford of Boston, MA, Jack Hesford and his wife Pam (Couch)Hesford of Burlington, VT and Rob Hesford and his wife Laurie (Pattee)Hesford of Colchester VT. Also surviving her are 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as her sister Virginia M. Wessing, her sister-in-law Gladys (Galant) Wilson and her husband Thomas.
A Mass and Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in Marilyn's memory.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Jct., VT.
