Marilyn R. Weber
Palm Bay - On Sept. 6, The Lord summoned Marilyn to come to be with him and her loving husband, Harry of over 65 years, who preceded her in death.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who was very committed to her extended family and friends. She was always there to support Harry in his passion for the education of young people, as well as being involved with all activities her children participated.
Marilyn was a resident of Satellite Beach, FL for 54 years and was active in the community, including volunteering for the 55 Plus Club and other groups.
She was best known for her care and compassion of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Marilyn leaves behind her son David (Terry), daughter Lisa (Jack), son William (Danielle), grandchildren Sheri, Madison, Harry, Nikki, Christopher, Taylor, and Devin, her brother Bill (Judy), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences maybe left at beachfuneralhome.com