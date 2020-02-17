|
|
Marilyn Smith "Smitty" Hooper
Cocoa Beach - Marilyn Smith Hooper, affectionately known as "Smitty," passed away on February 11, 2020 at her home in Cocoa Beach after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Born in Detroit on August 11, 1929, she is predeceased by her parents Donald Smith and Florence Williams Smith, and her beautiful sisters Cynthia and Donna. Smitty and generations of family loved their summers at The Boulders, the family cabin in West Barnet, Vermont. While attending Colby Sawyer College, Smitty met her future husband, charismatic and handsome James "Jimmy" Arthur Hooper in Boston. In 1952 they married and moved to the DC area where Jimmy completed his Navy service. Smitty, the lifelong New Englander, and Jimmy moved to Cocoa, Florida in 1954 where he was raised. Smitty spent her time in Brevard County raising children, caring for horses, dogs, & cats along with sharing her volunteering passion with the community.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother cherished life, taking pleasure in simple things — visiting with friends, loving all animals, baking the best cookies, caring for her horses, and teaching horseback riding at Moody's Ranch. She had an incredible ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Smitty was selfless and committed to bettering the lives of others through her work with 4H, Campfire Girls, Girl/Boy/Special Scouts, Coalition for the Hungry and Homeless, Guardian Ad Liteum, Suicide Crisis Line, Florida Coalition for Peace and Justice, Brevard League of Women Voters, and helping found the Friendship Fellowship
She is survived by her daughter Jamie Wood Hooper, her sons Kim Hooper, wife Countess, and Kevin Hooper; her grandchildren, James Cetun Hooper, Borden Conner, William Hooper, Austin Hooper, Brayden Hooper and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Owen, & Micah. Family and those whose lives Smitty touched are invited to a celebration of life at the Friendship Fellowship on US 1 north of Pineda Causeway on February 22 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brevard Humane Society in Smity's name. You may sign Marilyn's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020