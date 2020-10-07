Marilynn Vrablic Burger
Cocoa - Marilynn Vrablic Burger, age 75, passed away at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born June 18, 1945 in Johnson City, NY to the late Stephen and Erdene (Benninger) Vrablic. Marilynn was a graduate of Barry University where she received her BS degree in 1992. Her 38-year career began with IBM in Cape Canaveral, FL as a Secretary and ended with United Space Alliance at Kennedy Space Center, FL in 2010 as a Property Administrator supporting the Space Shuttle Program.
Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Maryanne Brubaker; a brother, Paul Vrablic (Shirley), and a brother, Michael Saresky Vrablic. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 29 years, Lawrence "Lee" Burger of Cocoa, FL, daughter, Stacie Phillips (Philip "Pepper") of Huntsville, AL, and three siblings: David Vrablic (Patti) of Albany, NY; Lydia McDermott of Bolingbrook, IL; and Daniel Vrablic (Dianne) of Sandy Hook, CT; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Marilynn's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in memory of Marilynn at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate