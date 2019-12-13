|
Marion Ann (Mathis) Eberle
Viera - Marion Ann (Mathis) Eberle, 65 of Viera, Florida, surrounded by her loving family in her home, left this world to join her creator Wednesday December 11, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with a failing heart and body. She was born January 29, 1954 in Pittsburgh, PA to Paul G. Mathis and Margaret Ann (Kite) Mathis both of whom have pre-deceased her.
Leaving the family home after high school, first to Slippery Rock State University and then to travel the world as a Navy wife, she always maintained contact with her family to include First Cousins twice removed and even Second Cousins.
Marion was gifted with superior intelligence and was also very skilled with her hands being an accomplished seamstress, craft maker, and homemaker, as well as being gainfully employed her entire adult life, but above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 45 years, Robert Eberle, a sister: Paula Ann (George) Way, of Buena Vista, PA; a brother: Michael G. (Tina) Mathis, of Galeton, PA, a half-brother: P. Gregg Mathis, of Brunswick, GA; a son Chad (Shannon) Eberle of Melbourne, FL; a daughter: Darcy L. (Fiorella) Eberle, of Ormond Beach, FL, and the newest loves of her life, granddaughter Hannah and grandsons Jacen and Orion Eberle of Melbourne, FL.
Although the world's average intelligence will drop a few points with her passing, the world will gain much knowledge from the generous whole body donation of her mortal remains to science for the betterment of this world she has left behind.
Should you desire please consider a donation in Her name to the amazing Hospice angels that helped care for her in the last days. The address is [email protected], please reference Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice.
There are no immediate plans for a service however a "Celebration of Her Life" gathering will occur on January 29, 2020.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019