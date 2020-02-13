Services
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
(321) 452-6565
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Savior Catholic Church
Cocoa Beach, FL
Merritt Island - Marion L. Terzian passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. She was 94 years old. She will be terribly missed by her children; son David Terzian (Karen), daughter Diane Killinger, grandchildren Thomas David, Andrew Kyle and great grandchild Loah. Marion was born and raised in Bayonne, New Jersey. She moved to New York City to study dance. She was an advertising executive on Madison Avenue until she moved to Central Florida in 1960. She volunteered for the Crisis Hotline for over 10 years. A mass will be celebrated at Our Savior Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30am.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
