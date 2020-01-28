Services
Marion Lee Atkinson Iii


1926 - 2020
Marion Lee Atkinson Iii Obituary
Marion Lee Atkinson, III

Satellite Beach - Marion Lee Atkinson, III was born September 20, 1926 in Papoose, Oklahoma to Virginia Leonard and Marion Lee Atkinson, Jr. and died January 14, 2020 in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida at age 93. Marion served on active duty in the United States Navy Reserve twice - one year in China after World War II and in Japan for two years during the Korean War. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Iowa State in 1948 and was employed by Creole Petroleum Corporation in Venezuela. In 1950 he married Carolyn Fraker who preceded him in death in 2003. Marion is survived by his three daughters: Catharine and husband Mark Gruber, Janis and husband Michael Cibelli, and Gail and husband Scott Whipple. Marion is also survived by four grandsons: David and wife Ashley Gruber, Ellis and wife Briana Whipple, Zachary Whipple and Shea Whipple and one great grandson Aiden Gruber. Marion's brother Robert lives in Houston, Texas. The family moved from Venezuela to Florida in 1964 and Marion worked for the United States Air Force at Patrick Air Force Base until his retirement in 1988. Until he retired from the three, Marion enjoyed playing tuba with the Melbourne Municipal Band, the Melbourne Community Orchestra and the Melbourne Salvation Army Band. He was also a driver for Meals on Wheels and the . Marion's family would like to express their gratitude to Zon Beachside Assisted Living and VITAS Healthcare for their compassionate care. At Marion's request there will be no service. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
