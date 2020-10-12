Marjorie 'Dougie' Humphreys
Sadly, we lost Marjorie, 'Dougie' Humphreys, August 29, 2020. If somebody asks what happened, we'd say, "Her chute didn't open," or, "She was running with the bulls and tripped." She was far too feisty to die of natural causes…
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Major Charles Humphreys, who died in 1978. She and "Hump," lived all over the world, and always made party guests laugh and feel comfortable in their home in Virginia. She is also pre-deceased by her longtime companion, Jim Richardson, with whom she shared a love of camping, and travelling in a 40-foot Bluebird Wanderlodge, and 40-foot trawler, sharing adventures that never saw a dull moment. They cherished their memories. She is also survived by her sister, Ellie Douglass, who died in 2000.
She is also survived by her beloved god-son and his wife: Rob and Elise Vachon. She was sorority sister to Rob's mom. Dougie wholeheartedly took over the role of 'mom' when his mom died. She called him 'son' for the last 50-plus years, playing the role of parent at his wedding. She taught him to work hard, invest in real estate, have fun, be a kind and generous human being, and live life to the fullest.
She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte D. Mott, three nieces and their spouses: Susan and Sam Hildebrandt, Linda and Bob Hammond, Karen Close and Mike Wahl, her niece Pamela Mott, three great nieces, and four great great nephews, and Jim Richardson's daughters, Carla Budinsky, Lara O'Fallon and Kelli Valler.
She has moved on to the next adventure. The memories of Dougie and her impact will remain as an example, showing that caring for people is the most rewarding part of life.
While there are no funeral/memorial service plans currently, her ashes will be interred in Georgia at some future time. We suggest that her friends and family raise a glass, prepare a meal that you might have enjoyed with Dougie, tell some stories and have a good laugh and cry. We believe that this will honor her memory in the most fitting way.
If you would like to honor Dougie with a memorial gift, we suggest Promise in Brevard (4105 Norfolk Parkway, West Melbourne, FL 32904; 321-722-7400, promiseinbrevard.com
).