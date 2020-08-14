Marjorie A. Lisle
Palm Bay - Marjorie Lisle gained her angel wings and went to be with her Maker on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born in Jamaica, WI on Friday, June 15, 1934. Marjorie migrated to the USA in 1984 where she resided in Bronx, NY and in 2000 she moved to Palm Bay, Florida. Here in Florida she built her life, made new friends, and family. One of her new found family was her church. She was a very active member of "Church of Our Savior." Thanksgiving Mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Church of Our Savior, 1000 Jersey Lane, Palm Bay Florida. May Marjorie's Soul Rest In Peace. Due to Covid-19, only 30 attendees can be in attendance. Masks are required and please adhere to social distancing. Interment to follow at COOS. Service will be live-streamed through zoom. She is survived by her husband Stanley Lisle, five children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, one sister, two brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and many well-wishers. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
