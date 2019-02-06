|
Marjorie (Marge) Alderson
Satellite Beach - On January 31, Marjorie (Marge) Alderson, 92, embraced her final travel adventure to be with God. Complications following hip surgery hastened her heavenly journey. A mom, grandma, great grandma, aunt, sister, cousin & friend, Marge had a life well-lived & brightened everyone's day. As a school bus driver, school crossing guard & deliverer of Meals on Wheels, she loved helping people. She was a small woman with a big heart! Her favorite years were driving her school bus, the children, field trips & the Love of her Life-Wendell. Marge loved a good party, her Chicago Cubs & Miami Dolphins. She joins her beloved husband Wendell, brother Robert, mother & father Harry & Ethel in Everlasting Paradise. She is survived by her four children: Debra, Judy (Ash), Tom (Kathy), Scott (Jocelyn), two grandchildren, Michelle (Jay), Anjuli (Bryan), & great-grandchildren, Audrey, Nathan, Brendan, Devan, LeaGrace. The service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, February 7 at Beach Funeral Home in Indian Harbour Beach, with visitation at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m. & graveside ceremony at Fountainhead Memorial in Palm Bay immediately following the service.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 6, 2019