Services
Beach Funeral Home-East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 777-4640
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Beach Funeral Home-East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Beach Funeral Home-East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
Marjorie (Marge) Alderson Obituary
Marjorie (Marge) Alderson

Satellite Beach - On January 31, Marjorie (Marge) Alderson, 92, embraced her final travel adventure to be with God. Complications following hip surgery hastened her heavenly journey. A mom, grandma, great grandma, aunt, sister, cousin & friend, Marge had a life well-lived & brightened everyone's day. As a school bus driver, school crossing guard & deliverer of Meals on Wheels, she loved helping people. She was a small woman with a big heart! Her favorite years were driving her school bus, the children, field trips & the Love of her Life-Wendell. Marge loved a good party, her Chicago Cubs & Miami Dolphins. She joins her beloved husband Wendell, brother Robert, mother & father Harry & Ethel in Everlasting Paradise. She is survived by her four children: Debra, Judy (Ash), Tom (Kathy), Scott (Jocelyn), two grandchildren, Michelle (Jay), Anjuli (Bryan), & great-grandchildren, Audrey, Nathan, Brendan, Devan, LeaGrace. The service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, February 7 at Beach Funeral Home in Indian Harbour Beach, with visitation at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m. & graveside ceremony at Fountainhead Memorial in Palm Bay immediately following the service.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 6, 2019
