Marjorie (Marge) Holley Pickett
Melbourne - November 19, 1929 - May 21, 2019
Marjorie (Marge) Holley Pickett, 89, passed away on Tuesday at Indian River Center, West Melbourne. She is survived by her son Don Pickett and his partner Curtis Reed of West Palm Beach, her daughter Lynn Pickett Massey and husband Cal Massey of Flagler Beach, brothers Dr. Edward Holley (Barbara) of DeFuniak Springs, Ben Holley (Pam) of Crestview, sister-in-law Mrs. Gerald Holley and multiple nieces and nephews. Marge was co-owner of Pickett and Bartlett, a floral shop, in Eau Gallie for several years in the 1960s. Before a divorce in 1972, she was married for 20 years to Andrew Pickett, one of the original space pioneers. She enjoyed doing her part by hosting dignitaries, including Jacques Cousteau, who came to view Apollo launches. Later she worked at Dee Orr Bridal Salon in Eau Gallie and The Gingerbread House in Melbourne. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and caring for her cats. Marge lived at 495 Hillside Court in Eau Gallie for more than 60 years, and the family wishes to thank neighbors old and new for their friendship and help through the years. The family also thanks the staff at Indian River Center and Vitas Hospice for their care and compassion. A private sprinkling of her ashes is planned. Donations in Marge's honor may be made to the Humane Society of South Brevard.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 24, 2019