Indialantic - Marjorie (Wallace) Nelson, 95, of Indialantic, Florida, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her home with her loving children by her side. Marjorie was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and was a graduate of Weaver High School. In 1947 she married her beloved husband and raised her family in Connecticut. When her husband retired they moved to his home state of Florida where she enjoyed life, especially when her children came to visit. She also enjoyed driving up and down the East Coast in her motor home, taking her friends on road trips, and visiting family. She was a devoted wife and loving mother to her four children and will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Catherine Wallace, her husband John Tillman Nelson, her daughter Austin Nelson, and her brother Fred Wallace. She is survived by her son James Nelson and his wife Jean, her daughter Marjorie Nelson, and her daughter Suzanne Andrews and her husband Peter. May she rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.
Please join the family for a Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Melbourne Beach, Florida. A private committal service will be at the convenience of the family. Anyone wishing to show expressions of sympathy is asked to consider making a donation to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Health First Hospice of Melbourne, Florida, or an animal shelter of choice. Brownlie and Maxwell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019