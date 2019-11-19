Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Melbourne Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Nelson Obituary
Marjorie Nelson

Indialantic - Marjorie (Wallace) Nelson, 95, of Indialantic, Florida, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her home with her loving children by her side. Marjorie was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and was a graduate of Weaver High School. In 1947 she married her beloved husband and raised her family in Connecticut. When her husband retired they moved to his home state of Florida where she enjoyed life, especially when her children came to visit. She also enjoyed driving up and down the East Coast in her motor home, taking her friends on road trips, and visiting family. She was a devoted wife and loving mother to her four children and will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Catherine Wallace, her husband John Tillman Nelson, her daughter Austin Nelson, and her brother Fred Wallace. She is survived by her son James Nelson and his wife Jean, her daughter Marjorie Nelson, and her daughter Suzanne Andrews and her husband Peter. May she rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.

Please join the family for a Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Melbourne Beach, Florida. A private committal service will be at the convenience of the family. Anyone wishing to show expressions of sympathy is asked to consider making a donation to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Health First Hospice of Melbourne, Florida, or an animal shelter of choice. Brownlie and Maxwell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now