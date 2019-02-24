|
Mark D. Gallup
West Melbourne - Mark David Gallup passed away on February 15, 2019 at age 56. He was the son of Ltc. Walter A and Beverly A Gallup. He spent his youth in Satellite Beach and graduated from Satellite High School in 1981. He is survived by his wife Marjorie, daughters Susan, Jessica & Amanda, Mother Beverly, Sister Kristin (Carrie), twin brother Craig (Connie) niece Erica, and nephew Michael. His beloved support dog Bando.
Mark served in the United States Army from 1987 to 1992. He honorably served his country in Desert Storm for which he was awarded the Southwest Asia Service Medal Bronze Service Star-3.
A celebration of Marks life will be held on March 2, 2019 at Beach Funeral Home 1689 S. Patrick Dr. Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937 from 11:00am - 1:00pm. Burial Services to follow at 2:00pm at Florida Memorial Gardens 5950 US-1, Rockledge, FL 32955
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 24, 2019