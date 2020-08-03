Mark Kincannon



Melbourne - Mark Kincannon went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020 at age 62. He was born in Melbourne, Florida on July 9, 1958 to Roy and Charlotte Kincannon.



Mark graduated from Mel-Hi in 1976. He worked in the retail industry in Melbourne, and later as a surveyor in the mountains of Charlottesville, Virginia.



Mark had many interests and talents including riding motorcycles, riflery, boating, and his special love of photography.



He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 34 while living in Virginia, and moved back to Melbourne in 1997.



Mark was part of a large blended family- his, hers and ours. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Kincannon, and his brother, Bill Kincannon. He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Kincannon (Melbourne), and siblings Elaine Hatcher (Palm Bay), Charles Kincannon and Katrine Crow (Virginia), Linda Dawson (Melbourne), Cathy Barber (North Carolina), and Darrell Stevens (Palm Bay).



We wish to thank the staff of Life Care of Melbourne for loving and caring for Mark. Thank you also to the staff at William Childs Hospice House for their care in seeing Mark on his journey home.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MS Society or W. Childs Hospice House.









