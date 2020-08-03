1/1
Mark Kincannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Kincannon

Melbourne - Mark Kincannon went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020 at age 62. He was born in Melbourne, Florida on July 9, 1958 to Roy and Charlotte Kincannon.

Mark graduated from Mel-Hi in 1976. He worked in the retail industry in Melbourne, and later as a surveyor in the mountains of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mark had many interests and talents including riding motorcycles, riflery, boating, and his special love of photography.

He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 34 while living in Virginia, and moved back to Melbourne in 1997.

Mark was part of a large blended family- his, hers and ours. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Kincannon, and his brother, Bill Kincannon. He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Kincannon (Melbourne), and siblings Elaine Hatcher (Palm Bay), Charles Kincannon and Katrine Crow (Virginia), Linda Dawson (Melbourne), Cathy Barber (North Carolina), and Darrell Stevens (Palm Bay).

We wish to thank the staff of Life Care of Melbourne for loving and caring for Mark. Thank you also to the staff at William Childs Hospice House for their care in seeing Mark on his journey home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MS Society or W. Childs Hospice House.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved