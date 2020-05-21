Marling L. Abel, M.D.
Marling L. Abel, M.D. entered into his heavenly rest at age 92 at home. He was surrounded by his loved ones.
Marling was born in Magnolia, Ohio on February 14, 1928 to the late Mary Maurer Abel and Edwin William Abel. His parents later moved to Canton, Ohio. He was accepted into the Ohio State University College of Medicine and graduated in 1954. During his senior year, Marling was married to Marion Fisher from Upper Arlington, Ohio.
He was then drafted into the U.S. Navy in September of 1955. Marling was assigned to the Coronado Naval Station Hospital, where he took care of the sick and happily delivered babies until his discharge in September 1957.
He and his wife, Marion, and young daughter, Maryanne, settled in North Canton, Ohio. While in North Canton, the Abel Family was increased to four children. Thomas, Sally, and Bill were born at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.
After ten great years in Ohio, Marling and family moved to Cocoa Beach, Florida, in the summer of 1967, where he partnered with Dr. Joseph Von Thron, who was a classmate and roommate when they were medical students at Ohio State. They loved the warmer climate and the fact that his brother, Ron, now deceased, and family lived in nearby Orlando. In addition, the excitement of the blossoming space program and the Freedom 7 astronauts "next door" in Cape Canaveral made the area the perfect place to raise their family. Marling and Marion were members and regularly attended Riverside Presbyterian Church.
Marling continued to practice medicine in Cocoa Beach until he retired in May 2007, after 53 years of active medical practice. Following his retirement, Marling and Marion moved to Greenville, South Carolina to be closer to family. Marion passed away, after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease in 2011. Marling continued to live in Greenville where he appreciated the many kindnesses of friends and family.
After deciding to go to his high school reunion, Marling became re-acquainted with a widow of one of his classmates, whom he had known for 60+ years. Her name was Dona McConnell. One thing led to another and they were happily married on July 18, 2015 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Marling is survived by his wife, Dona; four children, Maryanne Dunnivant (Jeff), Thomas Abel (Chien Hui), Sally Hipps (Donald), and Bill Abel; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a niece and nephews. In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Abel (Carleen); and a nephew, Dan Abel.
A celebration of Marling's life will take place in Cocoa Beach at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the fight against Alzheimer's disease, Breast Cancer, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in FloridaToday from May 21 to May 24, 2020.