|
|
Marsha Elaine Berry
Columbus, Georgia - Marsha E. Berry, 81, was born in Spartanburg, SC and passed away on April 13, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Marsha was a retired Nurse with Hospice of South Brevard now Hospice of Health First and was for many years a member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne.
She is survived by her children, Ron (Cindy) Berry, Keith (Linda) Berry, Todd (Diane) Berry, Stacy (Dave) Read, Shannon Berry ; grandchildren, Brent Berry, Rachel Portillio, Nathan Berry, Todd Berry, Melissa Berry, Taylor Berry, Amelia Sabater, Dylan Miller, Meghan Read, Chastin Schmeichel, Kayla Rorer, Jennifer Coen; 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Marsha is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Maxine Riddle and spouse, Albert Grayson Berry.
Graveside service will be held Monday, April 22nd, at 2:00pm in the Melbourne Cemetery.
www.BrownlieMaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019