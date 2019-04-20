Services
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Melbourne Cemetery
Marsha Elaine Berry Obituary
Marsha Elaine Berry

Columbus, Georgia - Marsha E. Berry, 81, was born in Spartanburg, SC and passed away on April 13, 2019 in Columbus, GA.

Marsha was a retired Nurse with Hospice of South Brevard now Hospice of Health First and was for many years a member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Cindy) Berry, Keith (Linda) Berry, Todd (Diane) Berry, Stacy (Dave) Read, Shannon Berry ; grandchildren, Brent Berry, Rachel Portillio, Nathan Berry, Todd Berry, Melissa Berry, Taylor Berry, Amelia Sabater, Dylan Miller, Meghan Read, Chastin Schmeichel, Kayla Rorer, Jennifer Coen; 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Marsha is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Maxine Riddle and spouse, Albert Grayson Berry.

Graveside service will be held Monday, April 22nd, at 2:00pm in the Melbourne Cemetery.

www.BrownlieMaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
