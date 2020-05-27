Marshall Bruce McGloin



Marshall Bruce McGloin was born on September 3, 1984 and died on May 21, 2020. The service to celebrate Marshall's life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home in Cocoa Beach followed by a gathering hosted by Fishlips Bar and Grill in Cape Canaveral. Marshall is survived by his grandmother, Joan Oakley, mother, Robbin Howard, step-father, Michael Howard, sister, Savannah, step-brother, Mickey and father, Dan McGloin. He has several aunts, uncles and cousins as well. Marshall is predeceased by his grandfathers, Bruce Oakley and Arthur McGloin, grandmother, Mary McGloin and aunt, Wendy Oakley Sumnacke. Marshall's intellectual capacity matched his sports prowess and analysis. Just as Marshall's family are greatly saddened by his sudden loss, Marshall's Fishlips Bar and Grill Family and loving friends of many years will deeply miss his humor, passion and loyal friendship.









