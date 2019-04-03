Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
2116 Garden Street
Titusville, FL
Titusville - Marshall Clive Newton Jr., 82 of Titusville passed away Saturday March 30,2019.

Marshall was born October 23, 1936 to the late Marshall Sr. and Mabel Newton of Odessa, Delaware. After Marshall was honorably discharged from the US Army, he moved his family to Titusville in 1963 and worked at the Space Center for 46 years.

He was a member of the Park Avenue Baptist Church, and he enjoyed antiquing, painting and his dogs. Marshall is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan of 53 years and his son, Marshall Lee Newton. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Marsha Murphy and nephew David Murphy.

Graveside services to be held Friday April 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Marshall's name to Hospice of St Frances.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
