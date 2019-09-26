Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Suntree United Methodist Church
7400 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL
Marshall W. Jenkins

Marshall W. Jenkins Obituary
Marshall W. Jenkins

Melbourne - Marshall W. Jenkins, 67, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Calling hours will be Thursday, September 26th from 6 - 8 p.m. at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory St., Melbourne. Services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, September 27th at Suntree United Methodist Church, 7400 N. Wickham Rd., Melbourne.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 26, 2019
