Marshall W. Jenkins
Melbourne - Marshall W. Jenkins, 67, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Calling hours will be Thursday, September 26th from 6 - 8 p.m. at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory St., Melbourne. Services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, September 27th at Suntree United Methodist Church, 7400 N. Wickham Rd., Melbourne.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 26, 2019