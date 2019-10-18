|
Martha Bibb
Indialantic - Bibb, Martha Riley, 77 died peacefully Wednesday the 16th of October 2019. Her battle with Parkinson's disease is finally over. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Jack, her daughter Karen Bibb and husband Carl Rogers and their children Josh and Katie, her son Jay Bibb and husband Barry Vial, her brother Henry Riley and wife Margaret, and her brother Dave Riley.
She was born in Richmond, VA on Dec 2, 1941 to Henry and Garnett (Smith) Riley. She grew up in Richmond attending Thomas Jefferson High School. She then majored in mathematics at Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg. In the summer of 1963, she met her soon-to-be husband down at the Rivah near Jamaica, VA where they spent so many of their summers since. Jack and Marty were married in 1965.
After moving to Florida in 1968, Jack and Marty became active in the Melbourne Yacht Club, sailing and racing a Day Sailer. They moved up to a Cal-27 in 1980 and even sailed it to the Bahamas in 1983 and 1985. In 1986 they bought a Cal-33 sailboat and cruised it from Florida to the Bahamas up to the Rivah in Virginia. Their friends from MYC have been their Florida family for well over 45 years.
Marty worked for H&R Block as a tax accountant and an office manager running the Executive Tax Service and teaching classes in tax preparation. She used her skills as an accountant to work with an investment club for women.
As a mom, she taught us by example. She would figure out what the right thing to do was and to work tirelessly to make that happen. Marty was a member of AAUW, League of Women Voters, and politically active in the push for the Equal Rights Amendment. She taught us how to take care of everyone around us. She was both a force of nature and a wonderful, positive, and strong woman. She was a terrific wife and partner, and a great mom. We will miss her every day.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in her name to either Vitas Hospice of Melbourne, FL or to the League of Women Voters. Memorial information will be posted at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019