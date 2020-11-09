Martha Jane DuPont
Indian Harbour Beach - Martha Jane Rahner DuPont, daughter of the late Victor and Clara Rahner, passed on October 21, 2020.
Born in St. Augustine, Florida, she was married to David F. DuPont, Sr. for 71 years until he passed in January of this year.
Jane is survived by her brother, Tom Rahner of St. Augustine FL. She is also survived by children, David Jr. (Sherri) DuPont, Diana (Tim) D'avy, Donald (Vickie) DuPont, Douglas DuPont and Dean (Megan) DuPont. As well as seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Jane was an artist and was always working on a project or crocheting. She enjoyed dancing and dining out and had many adventures with her friend and caregiver, Patty Garrett.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
