|
|
Martha "Betty" Medlock
Titusville - Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Williams Medlock, age 79, of Titusville, Florida passed away on June 8, 2019 following an automobile accident.
Betty was born in Greensboro, Alabama to Bertram and Mildred Williams. She attended Greensboro High School, Judson College and Jacksonville State College. In 1960, she married Joe Richard Medlock, and the couple made their home in Huntsville, Alabama. They moved to Titusville, Florida in 1965, when Joe Richard was transferred with the space program.
Her priorities were her relationship with Jesus and her family. Raising her children was her primary job. She was a tireless cheerleader never missing the events of any of her children. She loved entertaining and visiting with friends and family. She also enjoyed helping people, when she could. Her gift was looking for ways to make everyone feel welcome in every situation.
She was a charter member of Park Avenue Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She was also involved in the church's Bible study and prayer groups.
Spending time at the beach, growing orchids and shopping were her other favorite pastimes. She loved being surrounded by people—the more the merrier.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joe Richard Medlock, Sr. and four children, Joe Medlock, Jr. (Lynne), Bertram Medlock (Jennifer), Dana Medlock Francisco (Jeff) and Micah Medlock. She also left behind six grandchildren: Hannah Medlock Roy (Asa), Hunter Medlock (JoAnna), Erin Medlock, Katie Francisco, Mallie Medlock and Joe Kenneth Medlock; and her sister Mildred W. Arrington (Jimmy), as well as, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation is 1:30 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2018 followed by a Celebration of Life service from 2 pm to 3 pm, both at Park Avenue Baptist Church, 2600 Park Avenue, Titusville, Florida. Betty was fond of bright, colorful outfits, so please wear your favorite bright colors in memory of her
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church, 2600 Park Avenue, Titusville, Florida 32780. (321) 269-6702
North Brevard Funeral Home, Titusville, Florida
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 12, 2019