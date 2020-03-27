|
|
Martha Policelli (Marti) Livingston
Marti Livingston passed away on March 25, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus. She was 81 years old. Marti was born and raised in a house on Washington Street in Roseto Pennsylvania, the daughter of first generation Italian-Americans Michael and Rose (Zito) Policelli. She went to Columbus Elementary and Bangor High School (1956). "Short and Mighty Marti" toiled in the local textile mills, was an industrious worker at Roseto Presbyterian Church spaghetti suppers, and was lauded for her soprano and alto singing. She went to Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing and worked there after graduation. In search of adventure, she lived for a year in Nice, France. In 1963 she married Lee H Livingston, whom she had met on a blind date while at PGH. They were happily married for 41 years. A military family, they moved around the country until settling in Merritt Island, Florida, where she attended St Luke's Episcopal Church and had a long distinguished career as an emergency room nurse at Cape Canaveral Hospital. Marti was nationally renowned for her work with the Association of Nurses Endorsing Transplant (ANET). She was very active in the community with the Central Brevard Sharing Center and with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. After retirement Marti and Lee spent summers at Polly Acres in Pennsylvania and researched the genealogy of Italian immigrants. Her indelible sense of family and tradition culminated in The Policelli Family of Roseto, published in 1998. Marti was fiercely patriotic, an avid fan of college football, a cunning bridge player, and a master of word play.
Marti is survived by her son Thomas K Livingston (Stella M Buren), daughter Maria P Livingston (Kartal Ozalp), son James J Livingston (Joanne M McCall), grandchildren Katherine R Hinton (Jay B Hinton), Olivia I Livingston, Lee X Livingston, Athena E Livingston, great-granddaughter Ruby M R Hinton and numerous extended family in the aforementioned book. She is pre-deceased by her husband Lee H Livingston (2004).
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Center for Disease Control Foundation https://www.cdcfoundation.org/ .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020