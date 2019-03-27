Martha Webster Franco



Melbourne - On March 20, 2019, God called Martha Webster Franco home. Martha was born in Pinetown, NC on February 22, 1930, to the late James and Lelia Waters Webster. Martha graduated from Atlantic Christian College (now) Barton College). She spent her entire professional career teaching first grade in Brevard County, she loved teaching "her children".



Martha was dedicated to her family, her community, and her church. She was very active in her adopted home town of Cocoa and was always working to make it better; she cared deeply about her community & schools. Martha shared her concerns at city council and school board meetings - she was definitely a force to be reckoned with.



Martha was very involved in several organizations including the Brevard Women's Connection (formerly Christian Women's Club). Martha was a faithful member of the Florida Beta Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappy (for women educators) for 57 years. She was a member of CBREA (Central Brevard Retired Educators Association) planning their programs for many years. Martha was also a driving force behind the monthly gathering of the Cambridge Elementary retired teachers. Her greatest joy was helping others - it was her calling.



Always on the go, Martha loved working in her garden, reading, cooking, playing tennis, making crafts, and exercising. Martha also loved to travel-particularly with her sisters. They went to Hawaii, Hong Kong, the Canadian Rockies and numerous destinations in the continental US.



Martha's family cherished her and she them. Martha was always working to support her family and bring them closer together- she was their guiding light. Martha was preceded in death by her siblings, Levelle Dupell, Charlotte Cockman, Florence Militello, James Asa Webster and Cornelius Tetterton.



Martha was a person of deep and profound faith and was a founding member of Lighthouse Christian Church on Merritt Island. A service to honor Martha's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 3:00pm, at Lighthouse Christian Church- 1250 N Banana River Dr., Merritt Island, FL 32952. Memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to the Lighthouse Christian Church. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 27, 2019