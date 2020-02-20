Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Mary Alice Beasley

Mary Alice Beasley Obituary
Mary Alice Beasley

Titusville - Mary Alice Beasley, age 91 of Titusville, passed away on Sunday February 16th, 2020. She was born to Ollie Mitchell and Bob Mitchell from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In the 1920's Mary's family bought an orange grove outside Orlando on SR 50. In the 1960's they took the orange grove money and bought a golf course and added an Olympic size swimming pool, a second nine holes, and doubled the size of the club house before selling it. Mary and her husband began buying strip plazas.

President George Bush and the Republican Party awarded Mary Beasley Business Woman of the Year in 2004.

Mary Beasley had 3 children and was preceded in death by her husband, Ballard F. Beasley Sr., her daughter Brenda Elaine Beasley, and her son Ballard F. Beasley Jr. Only her son John Beasley survived her. She has grandchildren, Curtis Cannon, Christina Donahue, Joe Evetts, Kai Evetts, Ballard Beasley III, and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions 2400 S. Washington Avenue Titusville Fl. 32780 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. reception to follow.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
